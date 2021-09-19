Iredell County new business names:

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 5-11.
Twinkle Toes Nanny Agency North Charlotte, Coyle Operating Group LLC, Iredell County
Mavrik Racing International, Rust Management Group, LLC, Iredell County
Moods & Attitudes, Tarsha Holmes, Mooresville
Elite Promotionals, Keenan Wade Hildbrand and Anna Grace Money, Iredell County
T.Willz Logistics, T.Willz Towing, T.Willz Transport, T.Willz and T.Will, T.Willz Logistics LLC, Statesville
Fizzies, Kiersten Renae Brooke, Cecil Ray Ruppe and Nicholas Aaron Ruppe, Statesville
Kulture Outcast, Culture Outcast, Sasha Howell, Iredell County
Sal C. Zammitti, DMD, MMSC, PLLC and Matthew P. Gidaly, D.D.S., PLLC IV, Sal C. Zammitti, DMD, MMSC, PLLC; and Matthew P. Gidaly, D.D.S., PLLC, Mooresville.
Hart’s Home Services, Christopher W. Hart, Mooresville
Roley Support Services, Joshua Roley, Union Grove