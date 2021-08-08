Iredell County new business names

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 25-31.
Craft Coffee, Andre Lima, Mooresville
Music Together of the Western Piedmont, Sharon Owenby, Iredell County
Lionhearted Lane Media, Alisha Lane, Statesville
All Up In The Hair, Heather Brianna Ash, Iredell County
Options, Wanda S. Hardy, Statesville
Grub Street, DiDema LeNora LeVan Dagenhart, Iredell County
Visionz 2 Reality Apparel, Justin Lamar Gray, Statesville
