Iredell County new business names
New business names

Iredell County new business names

8-8 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 25-31.

Craft Coffee, Andre Lima, Mooresville

Music Together of the Western Piedmont, Sharon Owenby, Iredell County

Lionhearted Lane Media, Alisha Lane, Statesville

All Up In The Hair, Heather Brianna Ash, Iredell County

Options, Wanda S. Hardy, Statesville

Grub Street, DiDema LeNora LeVan Dagenhart, Iredell County

Visionz 2 Reality Apparel, Justin Lamar Gray, Statesville

