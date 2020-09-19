Iredell County new business names: Sept. 6-12

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 6-12.
Agave, Talisha Marie Handy, Iredell County
JB’S Custom Vinyl Signs, Jonathan S. Smith, Mooresville
Handmade Amour, Laurie Bernadel, Mooresville
Hedricks Handyman Services, Marvin Hedrick, Iredell County
7-Eleven #41345H, 7-Eleven, Inc., Iredell County
Marine Polymer Tops, Dan Cooper Inc., Troutman
Elk Creek Rod and Gun, Dan Cooper Inc., Iredell County
The Inn on Front Street, Front Porch Enterprises, Inc., Statesville
Rubylishious, Dulce Marie Ruby Martinez, Iredell County
D3Sign 4All Prints, Asoria Design, LLC, Iredell County
SunGrown Turf, S&S Lawn Care & Property Services LLC, Iredell County
AMP’D Turf Management, Austin Pope, Troutman
Virus Control – North Carolina, Keiger’s Cleaning LLC, Statesville
Beaver Key & Locksmith, Beaver Lock & Key; Ace Locksmithing, Inc., Statesville
Da Spot Boutique, Mr. 365 LLC, Iredell County
Freedom Services of Lake Norman, Nicholas Dwight Beaver, Mooresville
Mooresville Precious Metals, Mooresville Motor Cars, LLP, Mooresville
Sommer Academy, Dana Sommer, Iredell County
Showtime Car Culture, Showtime, Showtime Hotrods & Family Fun, Showtime Magazine; Octane, LLC, Iredell County
