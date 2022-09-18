 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Sept. 4-10

9-18 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 4-10.

Lake Norman Powder Coating, Shawn Ross Webster, Iredell County

Construction Equipment Rentals, CER, Mike Ringquist Enterprises, Michael Ringquist Enterprises Inc., Statesville

Katie E. Smith Bookkeeping Services, KES Bookkeeping Services, Katie E. Smith, Iredell County

Sale Point, Reed Robertson, Statesville

Duncan Investments, Joseph Scott Duncan, Statesville

Owen Duncan Company, Joseph Scott Duncan, Statesville

Leland NC Gelly Ball, Wilkerson Investments Group LLC, Iredell County

Kingdom Alignment Motorcycle Ministry, Sheldon M. McIver, Mooresville

Right Here, Donavan Kellams, Mooresville

Darryl Vincent Foust Jr., Darryl Vincent Foust Jr., Statesville

