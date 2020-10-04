 Skip to main content
Iredell County: new business names: Sept. 20-26
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 20-26.

T&B Contracting, Jason Josey, Statesville

Bergerman Properties; 2024 Park Drive; Brookewoody, West Pointe Shoppes; Gate City Plaza, Asset Management Alliance, LLC, Iredell County

Fabulous Finds, Carla B. Lapish, Iredell County

Thomas Wealth Advisors, Thompson Financial Services Inc., Statesville

Fields Express, LaShawn Marcel Fields, Statesville

Mountain View Candle, Melissa Hall, Brian Hall, Statesville

Lagos Painting Service, Krystal Lagos, Mooresville

