Iredell County new business names: Sept. 12-18

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 12-18.
Esperanza Supermarket Food, Santos Isaias Sorto Argueta, Iredell County
NRP Handyman Services, Michael William Rubino, Iredell County
Beaux Balloon, Jkala A. Williams, Mooresville
Touch of Kharisma Studios, Touch of Kharisma Family Haircare, Touch of Kharisma Notary Services, Touch of Kharisma Homecare, Alisha M. Caldwell, Statesville
La Victoria 3, Juan Ramon Mendoza-Gonzalez, Iredell County
BST, Better Solutions Technologies LLC, Iredell County
Devour, Chelsea’s Kitchen LLC, Mooresville
Happy Teeth Pediatric Dentistry, Dentistry for Young People, Stuart W. Tucker, DDS, PLLC, Statesville
Walker Valley Plumbing, William Jay Stewart, Stony Point
Middletown Industries, Lance Landin, Iredell County
Los Potros Carniceria y Taqueria, Jose Alberto Pujols, Iredell County
Justian’s Concrete, Justian Pohoski, Statesville