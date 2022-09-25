 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Sept.11-17

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 11-17.

A & LM Environmental, Amy Marie Miller, Statesville

Harrison Logistics, Armonie Trequan Harrison, Iredell County

Paint Co Actual, Granger Forbes Leber, Mooresville

Second Wind Perennial Farms, Edna Dekin, Stony Point

El Viajero Express, Hada Merys Quezada, Iredell County

Lookout Lawns and Landscapes, W.G. Wallace and Company, LLC, Statesville

Etched in Paint, Alec Goodman, Mooresville

