Iredell County new business names: Sept.11-17

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 11-17.
A & LM Environmental, Amy Marie Miller, Statesville
Harrison Logistics, Armonie Trequan Harrison, Iredell County
Paint Co Actual, Granger Forbes Leber, Mooresville
Second Wind Perennial Farms, Edna Dekin, Stony Point
El Viajero Express, Hada Merys Quezada, Iredell County
Lookout Lawns and Landscapes, W.G. Wallace and Company, LLC, Statesville
Etched in Paint, Alec Goodman, Mooresville