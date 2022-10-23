Iredell County new business names: Oct. 9-15

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 9-15.
EWI Fabrication & Manufacturing, Catawba Attachments, Eddie’s Welding, Inc., Stony Point
SIR VENT of Charlotte, High Country Fireplaces Inc., Statesville
Daisy Day Photography, Daisyday Photography, Daisyday photography, Daisy Day, Daisyday, Taylor Brennan, Shaun Brennan, Mooresville
Letters To The People, LaKetha Bobish, Iredell County
LB’s Western Store, Lisa Ann Barker Cumby, Harmony
Villa Tax Group; Arias Tax Group; Villa Arias Tax Group; Brenda Jeanette Villa, Statesville
Designs by Mariah, Mariah Nicole Johnson, Statesville
Blue Cactus Brand, Carrie N. Smith, Hamptonville
JSM Pilot Car, NC Green Cleaners LLC, Iredell County
Farnsy’s Finds, Kevin Farnsworth, Lori Farnsworth, Mooresville