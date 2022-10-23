 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Oct. 9-15

  • 0
10-23 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 9-15.

EWI Fabrication & Manufacturing, Catawba Attachments, Eddie’s Welding, Inc., Stony Point

SIR VENT of Charlotte, High Country Fireplaces Inc., Statesville

Daisy Day Photography, Daisyday Photography, Daisyday photography, Daisy Day, Daisyday, Taylor Brennan, Shaun Brennan, Mooresville

Letters To The People, LaKetha Bobish, Iredell County

LB’s Western Store, Lisa Ann Barker Cumby, Harmony

Villa Tax Group; Arias Tax Group; Villa Arias Tax Group; Brenda Jeanette Villa, Statesville

Designs by Mariah, Mariah Nicole Johnson, Statesville

People are also reading…

Blue Cactus Brand, Carrie N. Smith, Hamptonville

JSM Pilot Car, NC Green Cleaners LLC, Iredell County

Farnsy’s Finds, Kevin Farnsworth, Lori Farnsworth, Mooresville

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry shares massive realization after going to therapy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert