Iredell County new business names: Oct. 8-14

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 8-14.
Longview Homes, Frankie Renee Holloway, Statesville
High Noon Spirits Company, House of Monaco, Carolina Beverage Group, LLC, Mooresville
Country Boyz Unlimited, Daniel Scott Miller Sr., Statesville
Ambers Cleaning Services; Amber’s Cleaning Services; Amber Reel’s Cleaning Services, Amber Daniels Reels, Statesville
Through Mine Eye Photography, Nicolette Tatianna Troublefield, Mooresville
Southern Grounds Coffee Co., Jessica Beaver, Nicholas Beaver, Iredell County
Hawkes Trailer Shop, Hawkes Motorsports LLC, Statesville
Gribko Home Improvements, George Gribko, Mooresville
The Healing Horse Paste Company, Deb’s Body Shop, LLC, Mooresville
The Bearded Inspection Group, Scott Austin Newman, Mooresville
Angie Lyalls DBA Angie’s Spic & Span, Angie Lyalls, Harmony
Timothy Gunter DGA Gunter’s Auto Sales, Timothy Gunter, Iredell County
TDS2, The Detail Spot 2, John T. Lippard Jr., Statesville
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.