Iredell County new business names: Oct.30-Nov. 5

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 30-Nov. 5.
Almquist Construction, Clint Almquist, Mooresville
Ascend Physical Therapy, Ascend Rehab, Ascend Performance Therapy, Ascend Sports Therapy, ADM Physical Therapy, LLC, Mooresville
UG Mini Mart, Khan and Group Inc., Iredell County
Brother Textile Restoration, Thomas Chris Rogers, Statesville
On Stop CE, Trusty TC, ABC Realty Services, Inc., Mooresville
Eternal Joy Bodywork, Julia E. Lopez, Iredell County
Regional Chiropractic Center, KDW Chirocare, Inc., Iredell County
All that glitters, Alyson J. Goroski, Mooresville
Team Ervin Realty, Linda L. Ervin, Inc., Statesville
Lakepoint Auto Service, Lakepoint Auto Service of NC, LLC, Mooresville
Triple A Admin, Amy Turner, Iredell County
Carolina Kennels & Conditioning, Claude Sanders, Iredell County
NC Curb Appeal, Quality Leaders in Management, Inc., Mooresville
Cartel Logistics, Patronage Logistics LLC, Iredell County