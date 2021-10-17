 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Oct. 3-9
New business names

10-17 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 3-9.

Union Grove Gutters, Rafael Antonio Morataya Medrano, Union Grove

Hector’s Resto-Customs, Herbert H. Davis IV, Iredell County

Robin Crider Racing, Robin S. Crider, Iredell County

S H Apartment, Joshua Morris, Statesville

Castillos Windows and Door Services, Uriel Castillo Campos, Statesville

Open Sight Studios, Open Sight, Dominick Michael Uva Jr., Mooresville

Fleur-de-Lis Construction, Fleur-de-Lis Custom Homes, DiPascal Construction & Development Inc., Mooresville

Jose’s Remodeling & Building Restoration, Jose Alberto Chacon Marroquin, Statesville

K&M Signs, Kerry Buckley, Mooresville

Fine Wood BG Trim Carpentry, Hans A. Bastidas T., Mooresville

Design and Gather, Laura J. Russo, Mooresville

Tierra Softscapes, Christopher Scott Wilson, Statesville

Amari’s Lawn Care, Anton Wilkins, Troutman

Divinity Massage & Bodywork, Divinity Massage & Bodywork LLC, Mooresville

