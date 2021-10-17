Iredell County new business names: Oct. 3-9

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 3-9.
Union Grove Gutters, Rafael Antonio Morataya Medrano, Union Grove
Hector’s Resto-Customs, Herbert H. Davis IV, Iredell County
Robin Crider Racing, Robin S. Crider, Iredell County
S H Apartment, Joshua Morris, Statesville
Castillos Windows and Door Services, Uriel Castillo Campos, Statesville
Open Sight Studios, Open Sight, Dominick Michael Uva Jr., Mooresville
Fleur-de-Lis Construction, Fleur-de-Lis Custom Homes, DiPascal Construction & Development Inc., Mooresville
Jose’s Remodeling & Building Restoration, Jose Alberto Chacon Marroquin, Statesville
K&M Signs, Kerry Buckley, Mooresville
Fine Wood BG Trim Carpentry, Hans A. Bastidas T., Mooresville
Design and Gather, Laura J. Russo, Mooresville
Tierra Softscapes, Christopher Scott Wilson, Statesville
Amari’s Lawn Care, Anton Wilkins, Troutman