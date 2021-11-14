Iredell County new business names: Oct. 28-Nov. 6

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 28-Nov. 6.
Grassy Knob Farms, Steven Ratcliffe, Johnny Church, Jesse Church and Marissa Ireland-Ratcliffe, Union Grove
Caudle Coin & Currency, Douglas Caudle, Statesville
Sugar Plum Preserves, Michele Mutascio, Mooresville
Heintz Brothers Engines, KWIKENUFF INC., Statesville
Royalty Cup Coffee Shop, Clyde E. Parks, Iredell County
Sweet Parsley Boutique, Jennifer Lynn Miller, Mooresville
Industrial Programming Services, Raymond Scott Deal, Statesville
reThinkSuite, rTs, Tina Sheets Consulting, Tina Sheets, Statesville
Fisherman’s Line Trucking, Thomas Allen Peters, Iredell County
Iredell Primary Care, Iredell Physician Network, LLC, Iredell County
Koong Thai, Sisavath Sisoukrath, Iredell County
Parks Pallet Recycling, Clyde Parks, Iredell County