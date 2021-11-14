 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Oct. 28-Nov. 6
New business names

METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 28-Nov. 6.

Grassy Knob Farms, Steven Ratcliffe, Johnny Church, Jesse Church and Marissa Ireland-Ratcliffe, Union Grove

Caudle Coin & Currency, Douglas Caudle, Statesville

Sugar Plum Preserves, Michele Mutascio, Mooresville

Heintz Brothers Engines, KWIKENUFF INC., Statesville

Royalty Cup Coffee Shop, Clyde E. Parks, Iredell County

Sweet Parsley Boutique, Jennifer Lynn Miller, Mooresville

Industrial Programming Services, Raymond Scott Deal, Statesville

reThinkSuite, rTs, Tina Sheets Consulting, Tina Sheets, Statesville

Fisherman’s Line Trucking, Thomas Allen Peters, Iredell County

Iredell Primary Care, Iredell Physician Network, LLC, Iredell County

Koong Thai, Sisavath Sisoukrath, Iredell County

Parks Pallet Recycling, Clyde Parks, Iredell County

