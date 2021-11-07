 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Oct. 24-26
Iredell County new business names: Oct. 24-26

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 24-26.

Tilson Infrastructure, SQF, LLC, Iredell County

Western Piedmont Cleaning Solutions, Angela Shook, Iredell County

All Is Clear Construction, Lawrence Douglas Hess, Statesville

La Favorita Latin Market, La Favorita Latin Market LLC, Mooresville

Victoria’s Quality Cleaning, Valeria Tillman, Statesville

Jon Dixon Heating & Cooling, Jonathan Brian Dixon, Mooresville

Cornerstone Self Storage Consulting, Edward Joseph LoVaglio, Statesville

