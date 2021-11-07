Iredell County new business names: Oct. 24-26

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 24-26.
Tilson Infrastructure, SQF, LLC, Iredell County
Western Piedmont Cleaning Solutions, Angela Shook, Iredell County
All Is Clear Construction, Lawrence Douglas Hess, Statesville
La Favorita Latin Market, La Favorita Latin Market LLC, Mooresville
Victoria’s Quality Cleaning, Valeria Tillman, Statesville
Jon Dixon Heating & Cooling, Jonathan Brian Dixon, Mooresville
Cornerstone Self Storage Consulting, Edward Joseph LoVaglio, Statesville
