Iredell County new business names: Oct. 22-30
Iredell County new business names: Oct. 22-30

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 22-30.

Twice as Clean, Mercedes Garlow, Alyssa Garlow, Iredell County

Dynamic Marketing Solutions, Kimberly Wasson, Statesville

C3 Creative Telemarketing, Jean G. Jones, Iredell County

Remoteln, ATJVENTURES LLC, Iredell County

Ferris Design, James Michael McIntyre, Iredell County

Rose Joy Designs NC, Carolyn Fisher, Lori Adair, Mooresville

AMF Construction, Adriano Morais Ferreira, Iredell County

CHR Pressure Washing/Landscaping, Claudia Moreno, Statesville

J&M Mobile Signing Services, Jasenia Shameese Danielle Chambers, Mooresville

LuLu On Wheels, Lusely Uribe Aquino, Statesville

Fuego Nails, Lusely Uribe Aquino, Statesville

WNC Exteriors, Jorge Antonio Borja Marcos, Iredell County

Bear Naked Wear, Wesley Brian Wood, Troutman

M.J.S. Construction, Maria F. Gonzalez-Espinoza, Mooresville

Stranger Ties Copywriting, Alina Haffermehl, Mooresville

Arturo Remodeling, Arturo Ruiz Rodriguez, Iredell County

LKN In Motion, Robert Bosser, Mooresville

Ranger Handyman and Pressure Washing Service, Mooresville

ArmorStaffing, Bird Dog Traffic Control LLC, Iredell County

Anarose Hair, Anastasia Almeida, Mooresville

Graham Co Contracting, Graham Co., Victor N. Graham, Mooresville

Stretch Your Limits, Mary F. Troncellito, Iredell County

CK Freight Solutions, Warren Smith Boger, Iredell County

WK Guns & Optics, Walter Kerrigan, Iredell County

ServiceMaster Commercial Cleaning by JM, Commercial Cleaning by JM, LLC, Mooresville

Pump-N-Shop, Pump N Shop, Akshar Raj, LLC, Iredell County

