Iredell County new business names: Oct. 17-23

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 17-23.
Creaciones Alondra, Alfonso Martinez Noriega, Iredell County
Miasil, Miguel Antonio Aviles, Iredell County
Tienda y Envio El Campo, Felix Otoniel Zavala Gonzalez, Iredell County
Fontelas Group, Amparo Fontela Silinsky, Iredell County
Sweets & Treats by Maria, Maria Petty, Mooresville
Liquidation Express One Stop Shop, Erick Macedo, Iredell County
Stone Art Countertops, Elvis Mrzljak, Statesville
Asian B on Wheels, Seng Sengkhamphong, Mooresville
Pull Up Transportation, LaShawn Eckles, Troutman
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Ice Ice Baby LLC, Iredell County
ICE Cobotics, ICE ROBOTICS LCC, Iredell County
LKN Chimney Sweep, Bonanno LLC, Iredell County
JQK Consulting, Jennifer Quade Knox, Mooresville
Main Events Entertainment Complex, Main Events Enterprise Group, LLC, Olin