Iredell County new business names: Oct. 17-23
Iredell County new business names: Oct. 17-23

10-31 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 17-23.

Creaciones Alondra, Alfonso Martinez Noriega, Iredell County

Miasil, Miguel Antonio Aviles, Iredell County

Tienda y Envio El Campo, Felix Otoniel Zavala Gonzalez, Iredell County

Fontelas Group, Amparo Fontela Silinsky, Iredell County

Sweets & Treats by Maria, Maria Petty, Mooresville

Liquidation Express One Stop Shop, Erick Macedo, Iredell County

Stone Art Countertops, Elvis Mrzljak, Statesville

Asian B on Wheels, Seng Sengkhamphong, Mooresville

Pull Up Transportation, LaShawn Eckles, Troutman

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Ice Ice Baby LLC, Iredell County

ICE Cobotics, ICE ROBOTICS LCC, Iredell County

LKN Chimney Sweep, Bonanno LLC, Iredell County

JQK Consulting, Jennifer Quade Knox, Mooresville

Main Events Entertainment Complex, Main Events Enterprise Group, LLC, Olin

3 Amigos Tienda, Jorge Lopez Rodriguez, Iredell County

Pine and Palm Vacation Homes, Alejandra Shinnick, Iredell County

Carolina Building and Roofing, Jonathan Mark Self, Iredell County

