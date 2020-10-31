Iredell County new business names: Oct. 15-21

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 15-21.
Pegram and Bost, DJBB Inc., Statesville
Emmaline Design, Emily Leonard, Statesville
Rag Land Clothing Co., Emma Ragland, Mooresville
R&L Custom Collectionz, RL Custom Collectionz, Alexis Maddox, Statesville
Payne Services, John Lawrence Payne, Troutman
Perfectly Imperfect Boutique, Casey Lane Green, Morgan Elizabeth Nicholson, Iredell County
Bilby Designs, WJM Photography, MacCaull Enterprises International Inc., Troutman
Late Apex Storage Condos, STDC 1, LLC, Iredell County
Murphy Cleaning Services, Tina M. Riddle, Mooresville
Rose’s Tailoring & Alternations, Rose M. Brown, Mooresville
The Lunch Box Café, Doris B. Evans, Iredell County
Marco’s Roofing, Marcos Tulio Urbina Aleman, Iredell County
Elena Painting, Marcos Tulio Urbina Aleman, Iredell County
Simple Online Services, Sky’s the limit delivery, Katie Kest and Kevin Kest, Mooresville
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.