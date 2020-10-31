 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County new business names: Oct. 15-21
0 comments
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Oct. 15-21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
11-1 new businesses
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 15-21.

Pegram and Bost, DJBB Inc., Statesville

Emmaline Design, Emily Leonard, Statesville

Rag Land Clothing Co., Emma Ragland, Mooresville

R&L Custom Collectionz, RL Custom Collectionz, Alexis Maddox, Statesville

Payne Services, John Lawrence Payne, Troutman

Perfectly Imperfect Boutique, Casey Lane Green, Morgan Elizabeth Nicholson, Iredell County

Bilby Designs, WJM Photography, MacCaull Enterprises International Inc., Troutman

Late Apex Storage Condos, STDC 1, LLC, Iredell County

Murphy Cleaning Services, Tina M. Riddle, Mooresville

Rose’s Tailoring & Alternations, Rose M. Brown, Mooresville

The Lunch Box Café, Doris B. Evans, Iredell County

Marco’s Roofing, Marcos Tulio Urbina Aleman, Iredell County

Elena Painting, Marcos Tulio Urbina Aleman, Iredell County

Simple Online Services, Sky’s the limit delivery, Katie Kest and Kevin Kest, Mooresville

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert