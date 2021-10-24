 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Oct. 10-16
New business names

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 10-16.

Lazy Pour Cocktail Co., MXD Drinks Co., Cayman Jack Beverage Co., Rey Azul Tequila Co., American Vintage Beverage Co.; Mark Anthony Brewing Inc. and Mark Anthony Brands Inc., Iredell County

Stay Here Rentals, STBBH, LLC, Mooresville

Simply Revere Clothing, Jo Howell and Chris Howell, Statesville

Camino Express, Jose Francisco Casillas Fernandez, Iredell County

Camino Real and Associates, Jose Francisco Casillas Fernandez, Iredell County

El Florido, Francisco Huendo Guerrero, Iredell County

The Star, Maribel Pinzon Leyva, Iredell County

La Favorita, Felix Rey Zaconet, Mooresville

CreatingLoveandLight, Makayla Edwards, Statesville

LKN Residential, LKN Property Management, LKN Enterprises, LKN Commercial Inc., Iredell County

Moods & Attitudes, Hair Studio; Moods & Attitudes, LLC, Mooresville

MTP Performance Horses, Michael and Terri Pitcher, Iredell County

Eventos Las Joyas, Claudia Ivette Solis Cornejo, Statesville

R&D Creative Florals, Ronald Kell, Iredell County

