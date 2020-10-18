 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Oct. 1-7
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Oct. 1-7

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 1-10.

The Walnut Branch, JM Properties Statesville LLC, Iredell County

Olgalor Tutoring, Olga Dimov, Mooresville

Bence Lawn Solutions, Dustin Randy Bence, Iredell County

Purple Owl Glass, Denise Cascardi, Iredell County

Bluebird Lavender, Bluebird Lavender Farm, Bluebird Lavender Gardens, Wendy Bailey, Union Grove

Decoholic home décor, Urvashi Bhatia, Mooresville

Charlie’s Power Washing, Dulce Marie Ruby Martinez, Iredell County

Styles by Sade, Love By the Thread, Ashley Flowers, Mooresville

Orange Art, Eastwood Sales, LLC, Mooresville

Momma T’s Country Creations, Tonya Loftin, Troutman

Rose Home Designs, Nanette Rose, Mooresville

Longino Distributing, Sale Point Inc., Statesville

Waxingthemoon, Waxingthemoon Apothecary, Katrina Cole, Mooresville

Metro Electric, Darren J. DeGouff, Statesville

