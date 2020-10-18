Iredell County new business names: Oct. 1-7

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 1-10.
The Walnut Branch, JM Properties Statesville LLC, Iredell County
Olgalor Tutoring, Olga Dimov, Mooresville
Bence Lawn Solutions, Dustin Randy Bence, Iredell County
Purple Owl Glass, Denise Cascardi, Iredell County
Bluebird Lavender, Bluebird Lavender Farm, Bluebird Lavender Gardens, Wendy Bailey, Union Grove
Decoholic home décor, Urvashi Bhatia, Mooresville
Charlie’s Power Washing, Dulce Marie Ruby Martinez, Iredell County
Styles by Sade, Love By the Thread, Ashley Flowers, Mooresville
Orange Art, Eastwood Sales, LLC, Mooresville
Momma T’s Country Creations, Tonya Loftin, Troutman
Rose Home Designs, Nanette Rose, Mooresville
Longino Distributing, Sale Point Inc., Statesville
Waxingthemoon, Waxingthemoon Apothecary, Katrina Cole, Mooresville
Metro Electric, Darren J. DeGouff, Statesville
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.