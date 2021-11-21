 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County new business names: Nov. 4-9
0 Comments
alert top story
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Nov. 4-9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
11-21 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 4-9.

LKN Commercial, LKN Commercial Inc., Iredell County

American Tire & Automotive, Glenn L. Brown, Iredell County

The Mill Cyclery, ECG Sports Group LLC, Mooresville

Brassman Reptiles, Jeremy Turgeon, Statesville

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

DMart/DMart Convenience Stores, Mohd Darnish, DMart Inc., MAD Money NC Inc., Mooresville

our brand is pie, Our Brand is Pie LLC, Iredell County

Revival Massage Therapy, Megan Cronn, Iredell County

Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions (Leonard), Leonard, LLC, Iredell County

Candle on 42, Amanda Govea Duran, Iredell County

Southside Brands, Three6Brands, LLC, Iredell County

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests erupt as Rittenhouse found not guilty

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert