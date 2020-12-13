 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Nov. 29-Dec. 4
New business names

12-13 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 29-Dec. 5.

Lakewood Landscapes, Scott Allen Vik, Mooresville

The House Doctor, Steve – The House Doctor, LLC, Mooresville

Premier Boat and RV Storage LKN, Evergreen Property Management of FL, LLC, Iredell County

SGT Knots Supply Company, Sergeant Knots Paracord Products, LLC, Mooresville

Jones Cleanup, Lori Billingsley, James Jones, Mooresville

RED REBEL Style, Curtis A. Robinson, Mooresville

N-Hance of Statesville, RF Cap Ventures Inc., Iredell County

Nails and Esthetics By Kayla, Tai Kayla Cha, Mooresville

TERATECH IO, TERATECH LLC, Iredell County

Call Rick, Richard Orellana, Iredell County

