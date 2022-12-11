Iredell County new business names: Nov. 27-Dec. 3

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 27-Dec. 3.
Lawn Synergy, TPT Holdings, LLC, Mooresville
Statesville Nutrition, Oscar Morales, Aida Sanchez, Iredell County
Race City Insurance, Piedmont Insurance Associates, Piedmont Insurance Associates, Incorporated, Mooresville
Active Spine Chiropractic, Active Spine & Rehab Center, PLLC, Mooresville
Southern Distilling Company, Southern Distilling Company, LLC, Statesville
Children’s Hope Alliance, Barium Springs Home for Children, Iredell County
Children’s Hope Alliance, Grandfather Home for Children, Inc., Iredell County
Magnus Performance Products, Engineered Drive Train Components LLC, Mooresville
Breez Towing, Joseph P. Smith, Mooresville
Two Mamas and a Press, Kelsey Green, Troutman