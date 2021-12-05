Iredell County new business names: Nov. 21-27

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 21-27.
Buttercup Bride, Cassandra Wood, Sean Colas, Buttercup Bride LLP, Iredell County
Hidden Brook Hunters, Carly Ann Ziegler, Troutman
Imagine Rental, Imagine Wrap LLC, Iredell County
Harbor Pointe Dental, Modlin & Londry VII DDS PLLC, Iredell County
1776 Fitness Group, Innovative Endeavors, Inc., Iredell County
Threatte’s Properties, J&K Enterprises of Statesville, LLC, Statesville
Corder Custom Firearms, Union Grove Machine & Tool, Gregory Corder, Iredell County
Iron Cowgirl, Julia Al-Hussaini, Mooresville