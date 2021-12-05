 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Nov. 21-27
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 21-27.

Buttercup Bride, Cassandra Wood, Sean Colas, Buttercup Bride LLP, Iredell County

Hidden Brook Hunters, Carly Ann Ziegler, Troutman

Imagine Rental, Imagine Wrap LLC, Iredell County

Harbor Pointe Dental, Modlin & Londry VII DDS PLLC, Iredell County

1776 Fitness Group, Innovative Endeavors, Inc., Iredell County

Threatte’s Properties, J&K Enterprises of Statesville, LLC, Statesville

Corder Custom Firearms, Union Grove Machine & Tool, Gregory Corder, Iredell County

Iron Cowgirl, Julia Al-Hussaini, Mooresville

