 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County new business names: Nov. 15-21
0 comments
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Nov. 15-21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
11-29 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 15-21.

MC Signing Services, Marie Christiansen, Mooresville

The Link Insurance Group, Goosehead Insurance, The Link Insurance Group LLC, Mooresville

Fields at Skycrest, Willow Branch Flowers and Design, LLC, Iredell County

Cortland Mooresville, DD Morrison, LP, Iredell County

Culler Solutions, Renee Culler, Statesville

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert