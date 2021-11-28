 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County new business names: Nov. 12-20
0 Comments
alert top story
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Nov. 12-20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
11-28 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 12-20.

David Gilliland Racing, Team DGR, LLC, Mooresville

Yoga at Chirolife, Kelly Bonk, Iredell County

Montee Gregg Publishing Company, Cain Life Coaching Services, Gregory Cain, Union Grove

Hutz, Moore For Less Enterprises LLC, Statesville

Zone Garage Lake Norman, Harry Marshall Snyder, Iredell County

DCAA Cleaning, Detailing and more, Ashli Byers, Deondra Everhart, Mooresville

Heritage Place Adult Living, Heritage Place Business LLC, Statesville

County Waste Services, Jonathan Brewer, Iredell County

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

SD Properties, S.Daye LLC, Troutman

JRi Shocks, Arnott Performance LLC, Iredell County

La Northean Market, Carlos G. Hernandez, Iredell County

Panaderia La Guatemalteca, Abel Interiand Recinos, Iredell County

Pirtek Statesville, Broken Hose Inc., Statesville

Caruso’s Italian Fine Dining, Table 35, Inc., Iredell County

Peachy Klean, Jocelyn Lackey, Statesville

Cunningham Realty, Cunningham Rental & Realty, Kimmla M. Brown, Iredell County

Mea’s Variety Store, Generations Foundations LLC, Iredell County

Heintz Brothers Machine, Realspeed Inc., Statesville

Torte Bella Cakery, bacqdrops, LLC, Mooresville

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

What do we know about the Omicron variant?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert