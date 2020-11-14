 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County new business names: Nov. 1-5
0 comments
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Nov. 1-5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
11-15 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 1-5.

Carolina Gun Shop, Automation Services Anywhere, LLC, Iredell County

T & T Cleaning Services, Anthony E. Williams and Tonia B. Williams, Statesville

High Jinks Imagery, Kevin E. Stutts, Statesville

Carolina Foot and Ankle, Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic, PLLC, Iredell County

Moneta, Salesgunslingers, Moneta, LLC, Mooresville

Larry’s Custom Upholstery/Auto, Larry D. Woods Sr., Larry D. Woods Jr., Ethelene Woods, Mooresville

Arrowood Office Park, University Business Park, KPOOA, Asset Management Alliance, LLC, Iredell County

The Pharr Agency, Beadn’ Around, MS Tiki Ventures, LLC, Iredell County

C.H. Hoffman and Associates, Kentuckiana Motorsports, Craig Hoffman, Iredell County

Custom Craft Studio, Alyse Breger, Iredell County

Tienda La Union, Jose Elias Calles Hernandez, Iredell County

Tienda Hispana El Rayo, Jimmy Garcia Hernandez, Iredell County

Smithcreations81, Latoya Smith, Mooresville

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert