New business names

Iredell County new business names: May 29-June 4

6-12 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 29-June 4.

Green Earth Land Management, Tim Spencer, Iredell County

Mill Construction, Concord Property Development LLC, Mooresville

Tienda y Taqueria La Oaxaquena 2, Martina Lopez Vega, Iredell County

tienda y Taqueria La Oaxaquena, Martina Lopez Vega, Iredell County

Tienda Mexicana Las Chicanitas 2, Minerva Lopez Sanchez, Iredell County

Christian Estimating Services, Randy Christian, Statesville

Carolina Luxury Imports of Mooresville, South Charlotte Luxury Imports Inc., Mooresville

You Have It Maid, Krista Billingsley, Mooresville

Supreme Washing, Matthew Davidson, Stony Point

Perry’s Appliance Repair, Jeremiah Perry, Iredell County

Cloer Christian Wellness & Counseling Center, Kimberly Mattingly-Cloer, Statesville

Naturall Mattress, Green Apple Sleep Products LLC., Iredell County

Joshua’s Pressure Washing and More, Joshua Christian, Iredell County

Thankful For Grace Creations, Crystal Lambert Smith, Statesville

Legends Born, Legends Born LLC, Mooresville

