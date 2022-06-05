 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New business names

Iredell County new business names: May 22-28

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 22-28.

Bell Mooresville West, Bell Fund VII Mooresville, LP, Iredell County

Goldspun Artistry, Dannette Greenslade, Mooresville

KC Construction, Kevin Campbell, Statesville

AKI Construction, Joseph Allen, Mooresville

Orlando Valbuena Enterprises, Orlando Valbuena Granobles, Iredell County

Finishing Touch, Daniel Brown, Statesville

AFC Urgent Care Mooresville, NC, AFC Urgent Care and Family Care of WNC PLLC, Mooresville

AFC Urgent Care Statesville, NC, AFC Urgent Care and Family Care of WNC PLLC, Statesville

Cotton and Wood Designs, Maria Velez Campagna, Mooresville

Butler Consulting, Robert Butler, Iredell County

The Trippy Hippy, Trippy Hippy bus shop, Bus Shop Hippy, Shylo Pasquale Borucki-Anibaldi, Mooresville

