Iredell County new business names: May 22-28

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 22-28.
Bell Mooresville West, Bell Fund VII Mooresville, LP, Iredell County
Goldspun Artistry, Dannette Greenslade, Mooresville
KC Construction, Kevin Campbell, Statesville
AKI Construction, Joseph Allen, Mooresville
Orlando Valbuena Enterprises, Orlando Valbuena Granobles, Iredell County
Finishing Touch, Daniel Brown, Statesville
AFC Urgent Care Mooresville, NC, AFC Urgent Care and Family Care of WNC PLLC, Mooresville
AFC Urgent Care Statesville, NC, AFC Urgent Care and Family Care of WNC PLLC, Statesville
Cotton and Wood Designs, Maria Velez Campagna, Mooresville
Butler Consulting, Robert Butler, Iredell County
The Trippy Hippy, Trippy Hippy bus shop, Bus Shop Hippy, Shylo Pasquale Borucki-Anibaldi, Mooresville