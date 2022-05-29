Iredell County new business names: May 15-21

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 15-21.
James Collins Plumbing, James Craig Collins II, Mooresville
Lilmeg Properties, Asset Management Alliance, LLC, Iredell County
Back 40 Speed Shop, Chris Howell, Statesville
Light Me Up Event Rentals, From The Roots Custom Creations, LLC, Mooresville
Sanchez Electric, Sanchez Electric LLC, Iredell County
Jim’s Transport, James Mayberry, Statesville
Lori’s Lavishly Clean, Lori Billingsley, Statesville