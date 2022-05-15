 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New business names

Iredell County new business names: May 1-7

5-15 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 1-7.

Tienda Hispana La Hacienda, Guillermo Garcia Lopez, Iredell County

Nuestro Porvenir, Ramiro Martinez Prudencio, Iredell County

Pasteleria Elsa, Elsa Margarita Trochez, Iredell County

Cross Real Estate, Always Growing, LLC, Troutman

Honest Clean, Malinda Elder, Iredell County

Lalonde Construction, Jean-Paul LaLonde, Troutman

Salone Lavande, Josie Ervin, Iredell County

Back Forty Designworks, NBT Diagnostics, LLC, Mooresville

