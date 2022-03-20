Iredell County new business names: March 6-12

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 6-12.
JR Rolling Doors, Juan B. Romero Mejia, Statesville
Raven Windows – USA, EcoZohm LLC, Mooresville
House2Home Remodeling, Christopher Neal Plummer, Mooresville
Meadow’s Italiano, JBK Ventures LLC, Mooresville
Southern Bee Transaction Services, Shultz Enterprises, LLC, Iredell County
704 Remodeling and Restoration, Blake Fox, LLC, Iredell County
360 Travel Group, 360 Realty Group, 360 Group, Mooresville
Final Touch Designs, Michelle Leach, Statesville
Securus Tax & Accounting, Koppelmeyer LLC, Iredell County
Freddy Karmatz, Fred Karmatz, Mooresville
Lynda Karmatz, Linda Karmatz, Mooresville
GemTastic, Briter Designs, Barbara K. Riter, Mooresville
Teresa Redmond Art, Kvell Art, Teresa Redmond Art Gallery, TR Art Studio, Kvell Art Studio, Teresa Redmond, Statesville
Bolt Landscaping, Tony Ray Bolt, Iredell County
Traveling on the Spectrum, Catherine Tuck, Statesville
All Things Tech, Michael Stephen Tinnell, Iredell County
Iredell Industry & Education Alliance, ICEDC Foundation, Iredell County
Warriors Arise Academy, Fanesha Hawkins, Statesville
Mi Pueblito Mini Market, Johana Abigahil Caniz Martinez, Iredell County
Nevco Enterprises, Patric Golden, Mooresville
Teriyaki Madness, JKC Hospitality LLC, Iredell County
Polished Nail Salon LKN, Nail Tech JN LLC, Mooresville
Davis Detailing Service, Corry Lamott Davis, Statesville
Two Black Doves Publications; Two Black Doves; TBD Publications; TBD; II Black Doves, Angela Nicole Mata, Mooresville