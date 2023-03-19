The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 5-11.
Sign Here Notary Solutions, Frances R. Hubbard, Statesville
Dayami Cleaning Services, Dayami Duarte Del Sol, Mooresville
Sports Nails, Dep Nguyen, Statesville
Merit Service Company, Paul Jay Lee, Mooresville
A & E Money Transfer; A&E Money Transfer, Estela Lira Alonso, Iredell County
Imperial Supermarket, Reynaldo Ramirez Romo, Iredell County
Romero’s Center, Amparo Fontelas Silinski, Iredell County
Parable Pictures, Midan Marketing INC., Mooresville
TheDogandCatStore.com; TheDogandCatStore, Michael Dave Ogden, Mooresville
Key To Kaleida, Lisa Swistak, Troutman
Light ‘Em Up Mobile Laser Tag, Michael G. Heindl and Jillian B. Heindl, Statesville
JG Earthworks, Jacob Tyler Gunter, Olin
Trinity Transcripts, Tueresa P. Hayden, Statesville
Euphoria Awaits Travel, Katherine Schneider, Troutman
Iredell Pain Management, Iredell Physician Network, LLC, Iredell County
Matters of the Heart Family Care Home, Adeline Moise, Patrick Moise, Iredell County
Jamie’s Cookies for Dogs, Jaime Reilly, Mooresville
Annchanted Crafts, Shatonga Miller, Statesville