The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 19-25.
Friendship Tattoo, Mark Stewart, Iredell County
Asset Management Alliance, Asset Maintenance Alliance, Asset Brokerage Alliance, Asset Insurance Alliance, Asset Lending Alliance; Asset Management Alliance, LLC, Iredell County
Muscle Trucks Movie Production Athelete Studios & MTMP, Christopher Michael McCormick, Statesville
Race City Lawn Care, Carbon Racing Solutions, BuzzRoute, RaceThreadz Apparel, Kountry Girl Kreations; Robbie Johnston Enterprises, LLC, Iredell County
Lil Reen Soul Food Kitchen, Kareen Stevenson Sr., Iredell County
Assurance Funeral Care & Crematory, Vincent M. Johnson, Iredell County