The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 12-18.
Roots In Christ Ministries, William R. Davidson Jr., Devonna U. Davidson, Mooresville
K9 Brew Treats, Jason Steinhoff, Iredell County
SimplyDone 4321, Beverly Moore, Mooresville
Phils Auto Diagnostics, Phillip Schoeny, Statesville
Troops Haul Junk, Vets Haul Junk Removal LLC, Statesville
Deer Park Road Fund, Tina M. Fitzgerald, Ryan Contarino, Todd Combs, Rebecca Presnell, Iredell County
Holzwurm, Leo Feichtenschlager, Troutman
T-Rex, Trexam Transport LLC, Iredell County
Armstrong Marine Service, Luffman & Sons, LLC, Iredell County
Scratch Precision, Carter R. Sheets, Iredell County
Nelson Land Management Services, Matthew Nelson, Statesville
Nelly’s Cleaning Service, Noelia Benitez Burgos, Statesville
RJ’s Miracle Cleaning Potion, Gray’s Carpet Caré Inc., Statesville
Todd’s Construction Co., Darryl Todd, Troutman