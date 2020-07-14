Iredell County new business names: June 28-July 4
Savannah Cate, Savannah Smith, Iredell County

Quality Masters Roofing, Abel Garcia Cardoso, Angela J.M. Carmona, Mooresville

Bad Habits Boutique, Scotti Lynae Richardson, Austin Blake Fussell, Harmony

Mike’s Planters, MZ Construction Services LLC, Troutman

Rhana Kurdi Consulting, Rhana Kurdi Business Coaching, RSK Solutions, LLC, Mooresville

BAMKE Enterprises, William Bradley Murphy, Statesville

Black Nife, Black Knife, Donnell A. Thomas, Mooresville

Modern Esthetix, Ya Wanda Perry, Iredell County

Upscale Diva Boutique, Tanya Michelle Simpson, Statesville

Stinson Construction Company, Erin DeHart Stinson, Statesville

Novant Health Cancer Institute, The Presbyterian Hospital, Iredell County

S&L Home Service, Matthew Sabert Smith, Statesville

Eye Wear Blue, EyeWearBlue.com, Teresa Redmond Collection, Teresa Redmond, Iredell County

The Sacred Self-Love Society, Tiya Caniel Yoga, LLC, Harmony

AAA Blind Factory, Lleras Enterprises, LLC, Statesville

Statesville Wholesale, Brian Christopher Sykes, Statesville

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 28-July 4.

