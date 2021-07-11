 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County new business names: June 27-July 3
0 Comments
New business names

Iredell County new business names: June 27-July 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 27-July 3.

Charles Windle, Charles Windle, Statesville

Tienda La Esmeralda, Adriana M. Solis Estrada, Iredell County

Panderia La Perla 2, Maria del Rosario Hurtado Paneda, Iredell County

Our Abundant Feast, Audra Andersen, Mooresville

Sparky’s Print Shop, MI Screen Printing, Inc., Mooresville

Angelsva Boutique, Doris Cabrera Perez, Iredell County

Mooresville Animal Hospital, Carolina Veterinary Specialists, P.A., Iredell County

Nails by Belki, Belkis Pamela Ramirez Castillo, Statesville

Terry’s Labor Services, Terry Igor Witt, Iredell County

Flour and Batter, Flour and Batter Cakery, Katie Miclean, Mooresville

Catawba Attachments, Eddie’s Welding, Inc., Stony Point

Locally Yours, Natural Triad Magazine, That Girl Friday Company LLC, Statesville

Firearms Xpress, Jeffrey Scott Barbour, Iredell County

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California fires advance as heat wave covers West

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert