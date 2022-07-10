Iredell County new business names: June 26-July 2

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 26-July 2.
LKN Stain and Seal, Lake Norman Stain & Seal, Michael G. Sofio, Mooresville
Ultimate Finish LKN, Andrew Roland, Iredell County
Atlantic Concrete Services, Emmanuel Guy, Iredell County
KMV Projects, Carlos Eduardo Rodriguez Cruz, Iredell County
One KBS Construction, Belinda Spears, Statesville
OTG Notary Pro, Preservation Predators LLC, Iredell County
Got a KLEW, Katherine Louise Edwards White, Mooresville
Precision Plumbing of Troutman, Josef Theodore Teague, Troutman
E&A Funhouse, Elijah’s Closet, Bubbles Playhouse, Ayanna Anderson, Mooresville
Show 4 Life, JR’s Garage Door & Carwash Services, LLC, Iredell County
DCP; Doherty Coaching; Doherty Coaching Practice; Doherty, LLC, Mooresville
Speaks Trucking & Hauling, Stony Wayne Speaks, Iredell County
222 Fashions, Bryan Bailey, Statesville
Hammer Time Home Improvement, Bruce Brown, Statesville