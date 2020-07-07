Iredell County new business names: June 21-27

Estelle’s Boutique, Victoria Hubschmitt, Mooresville
CR Home Improvements, Chad Ritchie, Statesville
Lake Norman Audio Video, Scott Sendek, Mooresville
Oak Tree Realty, Melissa Hinojosa, Iredell County
The Sky Is The Limit Family Store, Natalie R. Ramos, Iredell County
Barcelino, Barcelino Beer Garden, Barcelino Restaurant; Alino Pizzeria, Inc., Mooresville
Best Friends Nail Salon, Sandra Patricia Hernandez, Belkis Pamela Ramirez, Statesville
NextHome World Class, Live Lucky Real Estate, LLC, Mooresville
JFA Painting, Juan Fernandez Alatriste, Mooresville
Thunder Chicken, Troy Kelley, Mooresville
Case Landscaping, Michael Lee Case, Mooresville
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 21-27.
