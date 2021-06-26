Iredell County new business names: June 13-19

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 13-19.
El Bazar De Yeymy, Yeymy Martinez, Iredell County
Donahue Heating and Air, Zachary Donahue, Statesville
Shadow Cats Shenanigans, Michael McQuirk, Mooresville
Broyhill Home Improvements & Repairs, Otis Lutz Broyhill III, Mooresville
Pretty Nails, Yen-Tat, Iredell County
Boat Babes INK, Bambi Musick, Mooresville
BAS, Pack Sheds, LLC, Iredell County
Craftin Cuzins, Courtesy Storage and Delivery LLC, Statesville
MBA Roofing of Mooresville, M-B-A Construction Corp. of North Carolina, Iredell County
MBA Roofing of Statesville, M-B-A Construction Corp. of North Carolina, Iredell County
New Look Fashions, Katie Harrington, Statesville
Cape Fear MB, Cape Fear Trust, Mooresville
Rocket Hawk Design, Heliyes, LLC, Statesville
Sass 4 Class, Vintage Charm, Sonja L. Alfieri, Paul J. Alfieri, Mooresville
Hutchwood Tree Service, Hutchwood Corporation, Iredell County
2Train4Life, Crossroads Meditation, Martial Yogo, Wild Woman Ministry, LLC, Mooresville
L.L. Kylani, L.L. Kylani, LLC, Statesville
HGN Soil & Turf Management, Chad Hurlbut, Statesville
Lake Norman Medical Group Heart and Vascular Mooresville, Mooresville PPM, LLC, Iredell County