Iredell County new business names: July 7-18
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 7-18.

McGill Wedding And Things, Dena L. McGill, Statesville

Pinkies On Main, Pinkies On Main LLC, Iredell County

Advance Auto Parts #6631, Advance Stores Co., Inc., Iredell County

Mattblack Enterprises, Nicholas Matthews, Statesville

Appalachian Community Physicians Alliance, CHSPSC ACO 14 LLC, Iredell County

Pro Wash Plus, Erick Thomas Cline, Iredell County

Industrial Domestics, Douglas Curtis, Statesville

Scott Miles Designs, Scott Miles Speaks, Iredell County

WHS Woodworking, William Schneider, Mooresville

Al Gary’s Locksmith Service, Gary’s Locksmith Service, Bubba’s Locksmith, Gary Alan Smith, Statesville

Heritage Commercial Services, Luin Brandon Padget, Graham Tyler Jordan, Statesville

Black Culture Wear Tees, Christay Johnson, Mooresville

Motivated Cleaning Service, Tabitha McQueen, Statesville

B Be Cooking -N- Jammin Show, Brandice Barnes, Statesville

Camp Town Music, Benjamin Edward Griffiths, Iredell County

GYMGUYZ North Charlotte, Jarrett Gets Fit LLC, Iredell County

Calvary Chapel of Lake Norman, Calvary Fellowship of Huntersville, Inc., a North Carolina nonprofit corporation, Iredell County

T & I Helping Hands, Tanesha Turner, India Johnson, Statesville

Lilly and Grace, Lilly & Grace, Robyn Ford Design Group LLC, Iredell County

Expansion Marketing and Consulting, Expansion Solutions, Melinda Rae Consulting LLC, Iredell County

Milan Ro, Paulina Gnao Yang, Troutman

Lake Norman EFOIL, LKN EFOIL, Abbott Consulting and Analytics Inc., Mooresville

North Carolinians for Political Accountability and Responsibility, Michael York, Statesville

National Tactical Ordinance Company, Joshua Gibson, Mooresville

