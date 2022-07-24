 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
New business names

Iredell County new business names: July 7-16

  • 0
7-24 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 7-16.

Lake Norman Home Repair Guy, Tibor Simon, Mooresville

Norman’s Moving Services, Derick Dwayne Norman, Statesville

Cruise Planners, Carpe Diem Vacations LLC, Mooresville

West Iredell Cattle Company, Gabriel Gomez, Statesville

Active Chiropractic Rehab and Acupuncture, Benjamin Haynes L.L.C., Iredell County

Altamont Technology Partners, OneSix Holdings, LLC, Mooresville

Grant R. Miller Electrical, Grant Robert Miller, Iredell County

Mr. Scrub, Sean Kerlin, Iredell County

People are also reading…

Highland Infrastructure Systems and Highland Bridge Services, Highland Group, LLC, Mooresville

Runagen, Santiago Sierra, Iredell County

Bostian Landscaping, Matthew Tyler Bostian, Iredell County

Coast to Coast Fleet Sales, Fleet Auto Solutions, Coast 2 Coast Fleet Sales, Autosville LLC, Iredell County

Ledbetter’s Grill & Country Kitchen, Francis Lee, Statesville

Zantos Ordnance, Zantos Solutions, Zantos Design, ZO, Zantos Industries LLC, Statesville

A Rose Cleaning, AK Moss LLC, Mooresville

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert