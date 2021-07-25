 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: July 6-17
New business names

Iredell County new business names: July 6-17

7-25 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 6-17.

Harbor Point Animal Hospital, EVG Veterinarians of Harbor Point PLLC, Iredell County

Quaneisha’s Accessories and Jewelry, Quaneisha McCorkle, Mooresville

Iredell Vascular Clinic, Tondo Internal Medicine, Family Care Center of Mooresville, Iredell Physician Network, LLC, Iredell County

Iredell Health System, Iredell Memorial Hospital, Incorporated, Iredell County

Iredell Ambulatory Surgery Center, Iredell Cardiology, Iredell Rehab at Mooresville, Iredell Rehab at Taylorsville, Iredell Physician Network, LLC, Iredell County

BIG JAP’s Landscaping, Stanley Eugene Everhart, Iredell County

Carolina Life & Annuities, Ida Louise LLC, Mooresville

Smoke Activewear, Ida Louise LLC, Mooresville

Bash Autotech, Denis Bashmakov, Mooresville

Pro-Wall, James Alan Barber, Mooresville

La Esquina Latina Franklin, Hani A. Hizam, Iredell County

Prospect Roofing, Juan C. Balderas, Statesville

7-Eleven #41572H, 7-Eleven, Inc., Iredell County

Scarce Goods Supplier, Nicholas Gargano, Mooresville

Reliable Tax Solutions, Sharaka Turner, Iredell County

Hidden Brook Health Insurance, Carly Ann Ziegler, Troutman

The Stained Glass Gardener, Barry Michael Dumond, Statesville

Red Sky Nights, MYNS-SI Productions, Bad Bunny Studios, Burnout Media LLC, Statesville

Valentina Boutique, Maria Aguirre, Statesville

Ohana Fauna, Kelli Lynne Carter, Mooresville

Gorgeous Beauty Supply, Gorgeous Beauty, LaShonda Cornelia Turner, Iredell County

Work From Home Realty, Burk Ventures, Inc., Iredell County

FYZICAL Clinics of the Carolinas, Noble Partners Inc., Iredell County

Arnulfo’s Lawn Care, Arnulfo Ayala, Troutman

NC Garage Doors, Frank Aquino, Iredell County

Skate Witch Customs, Rebecca Jane Burger, Troutman

The Source: Mental and Social Development, BURNOUT MEDIA LLC, Statesville

