New business names

Iredell County new business names: July 31-Aug. 6

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 31-Aug. 6.

Buddy’s Seafood Market, Harris Brothers Seafood LLC, Iredell County

Stars and Scholars Preschool, Taren Mangual, Mooresville

Mooresville Awnings, Casey Blocksom, Iredell County

North Coast Boiling Company, Midtown Mooresville Concessions, LLC, Mooresville

NAF Corp, North American Financial Corp, Iredell County

Culley Tree Service, Charles Michael Culley, Statesville

Williams Auctions & Estate Sales, Jennifer K. Williams, Olin

RP Ventures, Roland P. Antolik Jr., Mooresville

textisle brand, Fairweather Johnson LLC, Mooresville

Motorcycle Restorations, Kevin’s Vintage Motorcycles, Inc., Iredell County

F.L.Y. Industry, Anikkia Jaquay McClain, Statesville

Tienda La Mexicanita, Brenda Dayana Montes Reyes, Iredell County

Carniceria La Costena, Rebeca Loera, Iredell County

Don Nando General Services, Rosa M.L. La Torre de Nunez, Iredell County

LAD Space, Lucas DeVore, Iredell County

Piedmont Lactation and Nurture, Piedmont Lactation and Nurture LLC, Mooresville

Novant Health Cancer Institute, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, LLC, Iredell County

Sound Wave Entertainment, Jamie D. Weaver, Mooresville

Alicia Rae Photography, Alicia Rae Beatty, Statesville

Las 3 Banderas, Gustavo Perez Chavarria, Iredell County

Crown Private Wealth, Crown Private Wealth, LLC, Iredell County

