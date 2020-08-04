You have permission to edit this article.
Iredell County new business names: July 19-25
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 19-25.

Actev Robotics, UVCense, Actev Motors, Inc., Iredell County

Platinum Protection Service, Chandler & Associates Private Investigations, LLC, Iredell County

Signing Specialists, SCV Enterprises, Inc., Mooresville

Faith Peace & Love Entertainment, Yonathan T. Martinez, Statesville

Can I Slay U, Cani Taylor, Iredell County

Geri’s Laughing Tree Art, Geralynn (Geri) Gardner, Mooresville

Another Piece by Denise, Denise Painter Binkley, Mooresville

Evans Collaborative, Cameron John Evans, Mooresville

Revive Chiropractic, Caitlin Wurtz P.L.L.C., Iredell County

So Unique Cleaning Service, Brandice Barnes, Iredell County

