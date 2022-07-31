 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New business names

Iredell County new business names: July 17-23

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 17-23.

D.E.M. Electric Company, Deewane Earl McDaniel, Troutman

Brittany Supply, Interstate Solutions, Inc., Iredell County

Cute Box, Cute Lil’ Box, Carolina de Araujo Morais, Statesville

Your Local NPR, Crystal Michelle Pedrero, Mooresville

Crown Town Soda Co./T.S.K., Xavier J. Goode, Statesville

Dentistry by Design LKN, Leighton M. Kennedy, DMD, PLLC, Iredell County

Statesville Marble & Granite, Statesville Monument, Inc., Iredell County

Queen of Clean, J’s Cleaning-N-Co., Slackerwrld In Companies, Slackerwears In Companies, Slacker Dreams-N-More, Hajah Jamilatu Jah, Mooresville

REGEN Personalized Recovery, The Sweeney Group LLC, Mooresville

Sow Media, Isaias Sanchez, Statesville

Arning Tree Service, Charles Buford Arning Jr LLC, Statesville

0 Comments

