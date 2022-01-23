Iredell County new business names: Jan. 9-15

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 9-15.
All American Health and Fitness Training, Mary Bott Good, Stony Point
Emerling – Gase Motorsports, Emerling Motorsports, LLC, Iredell County
Opulence Group Real Estate, Michelle Peck LLC, Mooresville
360° Landscaping, Toby Lynn Grizzel, Iredell County
One Slice Pedalworks, Philip Rodden, Statesville
O&A Consulting Services, Robert O’Connell, Mooresville
Two Morrows Lawncare, Jeffrey Morrow, Iredell County
Fern Creek Dentistry, Prashant Rupapara and Associates, PLLC, Iredell County
Mills Tree, Lawn & Detailing Services, John Ervin Mills IV, Mooresville
The Candle Bee Co, The Candle Bee, The Candle Bee Company, LLC, Mooresville
Scattered Light Books, Claire Kohler Books, Jillian Claire Kohler, Statesville
Shipping Solutions, Eloy Trevino, Statesville