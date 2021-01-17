 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Jan. 3-9
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Jan. 3-9

1-17 new business names
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 3-9.

Smoked Salt, Jamie Wade Wells, Statesville

Diesel Barbershop, Mad Talent One LLC, Mooresville

NavStar Financial Planning, Larry Jones, Mooresville

Bentleys Speed Shop, Jeffrey Leslie Kuhn, Troutman

Colliers International Asset Property Management, Brian Hatley, Iredell County

Bevera, Brian Hatley, Iredell County

Yellow Bow Tie Bed and Breakfast, Yellow Bow Tie Bed & Breakfast, Yellow Bow Tie B&B, Yellow Bow Tie, Kevin Drako, Statesville

Market Share Sports, Market Share Logistics, The Market Share Group, LLC, Iredell County

Balcony Bartops, BalconyBartops.com, The Better Balcony, The Balcony Bartops, TheBalconyBartops.com, Maxwell Copeland’s Ventures, LLC, Mooresville

SJK Moments, Sarah Kurofsky, Iredell County

Addictive Beauty, Jessica Woods, Iredell County

Brook dale, Xavier L. Mackey, Iredell County

Moose Yacht Club, Moose Paddleboard Company, Michael E. Beroth, Mooresville

Copan Framing, Rudy Alexander Ortiz Ramirez, Iredell County

Scrap Man, Danny Dalton, Harmony

Frontline Family, Sofe Media Group, LLC, Iredell County

BODA Plumbing, Nelson Argueta, Iredell County

Snow Poodle Standards, Christina Tucker, Troutman

Tate Design Co., Heather Tate, Statesville

Ascher Brothers, Jeffery Wilson Jr., Iredell County

Hyperbaric PHP, Jeffery Wilson Jr., Iredell County

Sugarloaf Mills, Brian Hatley, Iredell County

G. Lilly Construction Services, Brian Hatley, Iredell County

Tienda Villanueva, Rosa Iolalia Lemus Villanueva, Iredell County

Sapphire Mexican Store, Eduardo Francisco Marquina Cruz, Iredell County

Magnolias Mini Market, Gabriela M. Galdamez Aguilar, Iredell County

Sonoco Products, Isaiah Murray, Iredell County

Fly Kydz Clothing, Ebony Brown, Iredell County

Machristdan Media, Machristdan Media Solutions, Machristdan Enterprises LLC, Statesville

Taqueria Mayrita, Mayren Quevedo De Jesus, Mooresville

Acosta’s Painting and Sheetrock, Jose Acosta, Mooresville

King Ranch Welding, Griffin’s Mobile Welding & Fabrication, King Ranch Industries LLC, Mooresville

Forgotten Ways Farm, Kevin R. Lovill, Chris Hampton, Statesville

