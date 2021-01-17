Iredell County new business names: Jan. 3-9

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 3-9.
Smoked Salt, Jamie Wade Wells, Statesville
Diesel Barbershop, Mad Talent One LLC, Mooresville
NavStar Financial Planning, Larry Jones, Mooresville
Bentleys Speed Shop, Jeffrey Leslie Kuhn, Troutman
Colliers International Asset Property Management, Brian Hatley, Iredell County
Bevera, Brian Hatley, Iredell County
Yellow Bow Tie Bed and Breakfast, Yellow Bow Tie Bed & Breakfast, Yellow Bow Tie B&B, Yellow Bow Tie, Kevin Drako, Statesville
Market Share Sports, Market Share Logistics, The Market Share Group, LLC, Iredell County
Balcony Bartops, BalconyBartops.com, The Better Balcony, The Balcony Bartops, TheBalconyBartops.com, Maxwell Copeland’s Ventures, LLC, Mooresville
SJK Moments, Sarah Kurofsky, Iredell County
Addictive Beauty, Jessica Woods, Iredell County
Brook dale, Xavier L. Mackey, Iredell County
Moose Yacht Club, Moose Paddleboard Company, Michael E. Beroth, Mooresville
Copan Framing, Rudy Alexander Ortiz Ramirez, Iredell County
Scrap Man, Danny Dalton, Harmony
Frontline Family, Sofe Media Group, LLC, Iredell County
BODA Plumbing, Nelson Argueta, Iredell County
Snow Poodle Standards, Christina Tucker, Troutman
Tate Design Co., Heather Tate, Statesville
Ascher Brothers, Jeffery Wilson Jr., Iredell County
Hyperbaric PHP, Jeffery Wilson Jr., Iredell County
Sugarloaf Mills, Brian Hatley, Iredell County
G. Lilly Construction Services, Brian Hatley, Iredell County
Tienda Villanueva, Rosa Iolalia Lemus Villanueva, Iredell County
Sapphire Mexican Store, Eduardo Francisco Marquina Cruz, Iredell County
Magnolias Mini Market, Gabriela M. Galdamez Aguilar, Iredell County
Sonoco Products, Isaiah Murray, Iredell County
Fly Kydz Clothing, Ebony Brown, Iredell County
Machristdan Media, Machristdan Media Solutions, Machristdan Enterprises LLC, Statesville