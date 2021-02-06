Iredell County new business names: Jan. 24-30

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 24-30.
Mills Garden Herb Farm, Madge A. Eggena, Statesville
AA Arthur Painting and Transportation, Arthur Massey, Mooresville
DC’s VLM Carpet Cleaning, Darwin Campbell, Statesville
Greenspring, Jason Ligon, Iredell County
Dutch Made Cabinets, Jameaal Dewberry, Iredell County
Smith and Salisbury, Kimberly Williams, Iredell County
Rickabduch Management, Lonnie Miles, Iredell County
EXP Cabinet and Design, M5 Marketing Inc., Mooresville
All Wil Kennels, Citorrie L. Wilkins, Statesville
Carrigan Farms Swim & Racket Club, Kelly Carrigan, Iredell County
My Mindful Pup, Leann Randazzo, Iredell County
Daks Contracting Agency Tec, Dakota D. Greenwell, Mooresville
Mills Bros, Nevin Joe Mills, Nathan Alexander Mills, Troutman
Jean Credit Repair, RJI, Generational Curse Breakers, Red Jean Investments LLC, Mooresville
Linked Up Barbering, Michael D. Link, Jr., Mooresville
Allied Building Group, Abbotts Home Improvements, Inc., Iredell County
Power Fitness Apparel, Andrea Daniels, Iredell County
Silly Chickens Lodge, Karen Michaels, Iredell County
Forward Air Solutions, Courtney Agosti, Mooresville
Carolina Custom Collision, Eric Pinkiert, Troutman
RC Multiservices, Rosario Castillo Chavez, Iredell County
La Favorita 2, Amanda Govea Duran, Iredell County
Los Bucaros, Ingrid Juliana Plaza Carrascal, Iredell County
Tosh Multiservice, Mary Ana Arce, Iredell County
Motors Etc., Robert Moore, Iredell County
Window Tint of Mooresville, William Randall Mayberry, Mooresville
Flavor Homeve, Luis Alejandro Rodriguez, Fernando Anches Urribarni Vilchez, Mooresville
Parker’s Home Surveyor, Octavius Parker, Iredell County
Carter’s Custom Restoration, Brandi Carter, Union Grove
Steel Maiden Consulting, As Cara Dreams LLC, Mooresville