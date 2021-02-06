 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Jan. 24-30
New business names

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 24-30.

Mills Garden Herb Farm, Madge A. Eggena, Statesville

AA Arthur Painting and Transportation, Arthur Massey, Mooresville

DC’s VLM Carpet Cleaning, Darwin Campbell, Statesville

Greenspring, Jason Ligon, Iredell County

Dutch Made Cabinets, Jameaal Dewberry, Iredell County

Smith and Salisbury, Kimberly Williams, Iredell County

Rickabduch Management, Lonnie Miles, Iredell County

EXP Cabinet and Design, M5 Marketing Inc., Mooresville

All Wil Kennels, Citorrie L. Wilkins, Statesville

Carrigan Farms Swim & Racket Club, Kelly Carrigan, Iredell County

My Mindful Pup, Leann Randazzo, Iredell County

Daks Contracting Agency Tec, Dakota D. Greenwell, Mooresville

Mills Bros, Nevin Joe Mills, Nathan Alexander Mills, Troutman

Jean Credit Repair, RJI, Generational Curse Breakers, Red Jean Investments LLC, Mooresville

Linked Up Barbering, Michael D. Link, Jr., Mooresville

Allied Building Group, Abbotts Home Improvements, Inc., Iredell County

Power Fitness Apparel, Andrea Daniels, Iredell County

Silly Chickens Lodge, Karen Michaels, Iredell County

Forward Air Solutions, Courtney Agosti, Mooresville

Carolina Custom Collision, Eric Pinkiert, Troutman

RC Multiservices, Rosario Castillo Chavez, Iredell County

La Favorita 2, Amanda Govea Duran, Iredell County

Los Bucaros, Ingrid Juliana Plaza Carrascal, Iredell County

Tosh Multiservice, Mary Ana Arce, Iredell County

Motors Etc., Robert Moore, Iredell County

Window Tint of Mooresville, William Randall Mayberry, Mooresville

Flavor Homeve, Luis Alejandro Rodriguez, Fernando Anches Urribarni Vilchez, Mooresville

Parker’s Home Surveyor, Octavius Parker, Iredell County

Carter’s Custom Restoration, Brandi Carter, Union Grove

Steel Maiden Consulting, As Cara Dreams LLC, Mooresville

Flow Toyota of Statesville, Flow Motors of Statesville, LLC, Iredell County

