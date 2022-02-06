 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Jan. 23-29
alert top story
New business names

2-6 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 23-29.

Farmhouse Flowers, North Iredell Construction and Landscaping LLC, Iredell County

Meza Verde Business Solutions, Gabriela Mora Rivera, Statesville

The Rock Fitness, Amanda Hoover, Statesville

Carolina Carpet Cleaning, Steve and Linda Martin, LLC, Mooresville

Raintree Gutters, H&H Home Remodeling, LLC, Iredell County

All Handz On Deck Cleaning Services, Dwight Mumford, Maria Mumford, Statesville

Johnson Boys Renovations, Lionel C. Johnson Sr., Iredell County

Alice Cobb Heirs, PTR, Diane Cobb Ryon, Mary Cobb Norville, Joann Cobb, Walter Cobb, Kirk Cobb, Iredell County

Caterina and Co., Anthony Dagostino, Iredell County

Red Line Sim Design, Kurn, LLC, Mooresville

CPR Cell Phone Repair, Forth Enterprizes, Inc., Iredell County

Minnie Gray Daycare Home, Minnie Gray, Iredell County

Tire Tracs Automotive, Blackhorse Logistics, Inc., Iredell County

Lem Lynch Photography, Chris Chavira Photography LLC, Mooresville

Lacey Fox Building Co., LLC, Lacey E. Fox, Statesville

Jasper Construction Repair Services, McKenna Leigh Trivett, Olin

Lightweaver Images, Lightweaver Media, NerdoVision Media, LLC, Statesville

Nicole Clark Photography, Nicole Clark, Mooresville

Lake Norman Med Spa and Weight Loss Center, Princess Thomas MD, PLLC, Iredell County

