The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 22-28.
Langtree Charter Academy, The North Carolina Charter Educational Foundation, Inc., Iredell County
Iredell Charter Academy, The North Carolina Charter Educational Foundation, Inc., Iredell County
Paulisa Jackson P Conglomerate, Paulisa Jackson Parrott, Statesville
Classic Collision Mooresville, Classic Collision, LLC, Iredell County
MaidThis, MaidThis Cleaning of Charlotte, DPF, LLC, Mooresville
Pleiades Tech Solutions, Pleiades Technologies USA, Mauricio A.M. Peres, Mooresville
The Bus Stop, Holden’s Handhelds LLC, Mooresville
Elevated Elements, Elevated Elements NC, Lake Norman Retreat, LLC, Mooresville
La Tiendita Mini Market, Perla Enciso Castaneda, Iredell County
El Jimador Mexican Market, Julian Aguirre de la Paz, Iredell County
Papa’s Dippin Donuts, Daniel Scott Middleton, Iredell County
Kaptured, Ryan Burleson, Stony Point
Constance Co., Elizabeth Marie Marion, Troutman
Pearls Home Repair, Johnny Pearl Jones, Statesville