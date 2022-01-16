 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Jan. 2-8
New business names

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 2-8.

Vehicle Consulting Group, VCB Global, Piedmont Management Consulting LLC, Mooresville

DJ SuperFly Balloons & Video, Reginald Lynn Patterson, Stony Point

Xtreme Pools, Xtreme Enterprise, LLC, Mooresville

Cinderella’s Woodworking Crafts, Cynthia L. Sterling, Mooresville

Affordable Towing and Auto, Cletus Darrell Jones, Statesville

R & MS Delivery, Rodney White, Mooresville

Gold Check Cashed 2, Mileydi Campos Mojardin, Iredell County

Vivir Mejor, Laura Jeannette Guevara, Iredell County

